JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Insider Terry Smart Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) insider Terry Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$75.93 ($51.31), for a total value of A$379,670.00 ($256,533.78).

JB Hi-Fi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

JB Hi-Fi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from JB Hi-Fi’s previous Final dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 2.41%. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Featured Articles

