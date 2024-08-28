Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 5,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

