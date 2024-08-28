Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 5,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $201,000.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kymera Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.