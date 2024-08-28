Jeremy Lane Trahan Sells 1,813 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Lane Trahan sold 1,813 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.22, for a total transaction of C$13,089.86.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE VMD opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

