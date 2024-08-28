Jeremy Lane Trahan Sells 1,813 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Lane Trahan sold 1,813 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.22, for a total transaction of C$13,089.86.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CVE VMD opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.
About Viemed Healthcare
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.