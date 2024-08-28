Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.68

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and traded as low as $37.42. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 21,551 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 21.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

