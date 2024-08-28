Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Up 4.6%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,477 ($19.48) and last traded at GBX 1,476 ($19.46). 771,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 510,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,411 ($18.61).

JET2 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.74) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.06) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.37) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.24, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 882.35%.

In other news, insider Robin Terrell bought 8,557 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.30) per share, for a total transaction of £118,771.16 ($156,628.19). 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

