JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JFrog were worth $115,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in JFrog by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,270,043.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,270,043.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,107 shares of company stock worth $8,754,487 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.