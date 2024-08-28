John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.36. 5,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $695.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.
