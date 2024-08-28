John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.36. 5,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $695.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,417,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

