John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 167,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 79,193 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

