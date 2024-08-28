Jon Christian Bates Acquires 1,350 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Christian Bates bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $28,971.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nutex Health Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.07.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 630,168 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 550,026 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,043,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nutex Health by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,018,966 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading

