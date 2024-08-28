JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.3% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 47,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $219.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

