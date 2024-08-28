JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.47. The company has a market capitalization of $632.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

