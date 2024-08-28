JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $219.68. The firm has a market cap of $629.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.