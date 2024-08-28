JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.56

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 4981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $750.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.
About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
