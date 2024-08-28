JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.00

Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.08). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), with a volume of 61,008 shares.
JPMorgan Russian Securities Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.56 million and a P/E ratio of 21.78.
About JPMorgan Russian Securities
JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.
