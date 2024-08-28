JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPMB. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,419,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 92,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.