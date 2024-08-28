Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $115,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,779 shares of company stock worth $4,339,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.