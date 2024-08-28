Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $23,379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,120.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.