Justin J. Mcanear Sells 2,961 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 264.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 231,697 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 604.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

