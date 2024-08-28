Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Karoon Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

