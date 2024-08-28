KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $114,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 337,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $69.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

