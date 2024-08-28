Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.68. 1,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 157,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC increased its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 233,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

