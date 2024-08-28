Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,384,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 342,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,360,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 162,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of KMPR opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kemper’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

