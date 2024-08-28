KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 123,253 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.