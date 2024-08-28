KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 399.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.