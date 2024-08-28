Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.91.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$40.05 on Friday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$30.08 and a 12-month high of C$40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

