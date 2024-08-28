Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average is $181.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

