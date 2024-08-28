Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -12.38% -23.93% -17.20% Gamer Pakistan N/A -24,633.91% -567.37%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $13.33 million 2.58 -$2.01 million ($0.02) -13.08 Gamer Pakistan $733.00 651.54 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kidoz and Gamer Pakistan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and Gamer Pakistan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kidoz beats Gamer Pakistan on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.