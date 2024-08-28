Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 16,383 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 16,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $12,451.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gevo Price Performance
NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.90. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.62.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GEVO
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gevo
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.