Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 16,383 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 16,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $12,451.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.90. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 128.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192,457 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

