Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,091,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $118,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $84,678,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

