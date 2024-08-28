KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

KNOP stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $235.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.75.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently -13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

