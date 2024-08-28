Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Ladder Capital worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 824,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 76.87.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 598,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,162.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

