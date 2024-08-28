Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Lakeland Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Industries news, CEO James M. Jenkins bought 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

