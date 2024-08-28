Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $697.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 697 ($9.19) and last traded at GBX 697 ($9.19), with a volume of 22134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 677 ($8.93).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.55) to GBX 790 ($10.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.76) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.55) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($10.30).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 621.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 619.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 25.01 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 1,565.22%.

In other news, insider Michael George Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($80,443.10). Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

