Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Elias Farhat Sells 60,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,307.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 16.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. III Capital Management boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 25.8% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 182,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

