Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Down 2%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

