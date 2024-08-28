Lasse Petterson Sells 28,709 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) CEO Lasse Petterson sold 28,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $265,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lasse Petterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Lasse Petterson sold 46,510 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $422,310.80.

On Monday, August 19th, Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $678.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLDD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $2,192,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $1,823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $1,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 192,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 379.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 164,780 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.