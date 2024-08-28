Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 14,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 52,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Latch Stock Up 22.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

