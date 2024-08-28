Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 239,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 77,532 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

