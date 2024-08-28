Lazari Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 13.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstone Financial Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

