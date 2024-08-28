Leerink Partnrs Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a research report issued on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.42. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MCK opened at $550.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $583.78 and its 200 day moving average is $555.13. McKesson has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in McKesson by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,574 shares of company stock worth $10,254,842 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.