Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 13,387 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 684,486 shares in the company, valued at $18,980,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

Shares of LEGH opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $646.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

