Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 578,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 85.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $787,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

LESL opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

