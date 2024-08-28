LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

