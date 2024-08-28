Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,169.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.39.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $271.66 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average of $343.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

