Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) SVP Steven Weiskircher Sells 20,045 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $436,981.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

