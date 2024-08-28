Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann Sells 2,091 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $268.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.91 and a 200 day moving average of $248.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Littelfuse by 28.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Littelfuse by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

