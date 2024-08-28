Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland Sells 20,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.