Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $558.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.