Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $555.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.36. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

