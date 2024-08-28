Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.95

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.95 and traded as low as C$66.95. Logistec shares last traded at C$66.95, with a volume of 1,265 shares trading hands.

Logistec Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$366.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Logistec

(Get Free Report)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logistec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.